100 filmat më të mirë që duhet t’i shikoni para se të vdisni

IMDB, database e të dhënave ndërkombëtare të filmave ka përzgjedhur 100 filmat që duhet t’i shikoni të paktën njëherë në jetë. Filmat nisin nga “Kumbari”, “Batman”, “Gladiatori”, etj.

Nga Charles Chaplin dhe Martin Scorsese tek Quentin Tarantino, nga Robert De Niro tek Mel Gibson, kush janë regjisorët dhe aktorët e këtyre filmave që konsiderohen si më të mirët e historisë së kinemasë.

1. The Godfather (1972)

Regjisor: Francis Ford Coppola

Aktorë: Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, Diane Keaton

2. The Godfather: Part II (1974)

Regjisor : Francis Ford Coppola

Aktorë: Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton

3. Mystic River (2003)

Regjisor: Clint Eastwood

Aktorë: Sean Penn, Tim Robbins, Kevin Bacon, Emmy Rossum

4. Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Regjisor: Steven Spielberg

Aktorë: Tom Hanks, Matt Damon, Tom Sizemore, Edward Burns

5. City of God (2002)

Regjisorë: Fernando Meirelles, Kátia Lund

Aktorë: Alexandre Rodrigues, Matheus Nachtergaele, Leandro Firmino, Phellipe Haagensen

6. The Gold Rush (1925)

Regjisor: Charles Chaplin

Aktorë: Charles Chaplin, Mack Swain, Tom Murray, Henry Bergman

7. Annie Hall (1977)

Regjisor: Woody Allen

Aktorë: Woody Allen, Diane Keaton, Tony Roberts, Carol Kane

8. Schindler’s List (1993)

Regjisor: Steven Spielberg

Aktorë: Liam Neeson, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Kingsley, Caroline Goodall

9. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

Regjisor: Peter Jackson

Aktorë: Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Orlando Bloom, Sean Bean

10. The Big Lebowski (1998)

Regjisor: Joel Coen

Aktorë: Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, Julianne Moore, Steve Buscemi

11. The Kid (1921)

Regjisor: Charlie Chaplin

Aktorë: Charles Chaplin, Edna Purviance, Jackie Coogan, Carl Miller

12. Ben-Hur (1959)

Regjisor William Wyler

Aktorë: Charlton Heston, Jack Hawkins, Stephen Boyd, Haya Harareet

13. Toy Story (1995)

Regjisor John Lasseter

Aktorë: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Don Rickles, Jim Varney

14. There Will Be Blood (2007)

Regjisor: Paul Thomas Anderson

Aktorë: Daniel Day-Lewis, Paul Dano, Ciarán Hinds, Martin Stringer

15. The Royal Tenenbaums (2001)

Regjisor: Wes Anderson

Aktorë: Gene Hackman, Gwyneth Paltrow, Anjelica Huston, Ben Stiller

16. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King(2003)

Regjisor: Peter Jackson

Aktorë: Elijah Wood, Viggo Mortensen, Ian McKellen, Orlando Bloom

17. East of Eden (1955)

Regjisor: Elia Kazan

Aktorë: James Dean, Raymond Massey, Julie Harris, Burl Ives

18. Pulp Fiction (1994)

Regjisor: Quentin Tarantino

Aktorë: John Travolta, Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson, Bruce Willis

19. Grizzly Man (2005)

Regjisor: Werner Herzog

Aktorë: Timothy Treadwell, Amie Huguenard, Werner Herzog, Carol

20. No Country for Old Men (2007)

Regjisorë: Ethan Coen, Joel Coen

Aktorë: Tommy Lee Jones, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Woody Harrelson

21. The Passion of the Christ (2004)

Regjisor: Mel Gibson

Aktorë: Jim Caviezel, Monica Bellucci, Maia Morgenstern, Christo Jivkov

22. Punch-Drunk Love (2002)

Regjisor: Paul Thomas Anderson

Aktorë: Adam Sandler, Emily Watson, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Jason Andrews

23. Fight Club (1999)

Regjisor: David Fincher

Aktorë: Brad Pitt, Edward Norton, Helena Bonham Carter, Meat Loaf

24. Toy Story 3 (2010)

Regjisor: Lee Unkrich

Aktorë: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Ned Beatty

25. City Lights (1931)

Regjisor: Charles Chaplin

Aktorë: Charles Chaplin, Virginia Cherrill, Florence Lee, Harry Myers

26. A Love Song for Bobby Long (2004)

Regjisor: Shainee Gabel

Aktorë: Scarlett Johansson, John Travolta, Gabriel Macht, Deborah Kara Unger

27. American Beauty (1999)

Regjisor: Sam Mendes

Stars: Kevin Spacey, Annette Bening, Thora Birch, Wes Bentley

28. Titanic (1997)

Regjisor: James Cameron

Aktorë: Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, Billy Zane, Kathy Bates

29. JFK (1991)

Regjisor: Oliver Stone

Aktorë: Kevin Costner, Gary Oldman, Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau

30. Fargo (1996)

Regjisor: Joel Coen

Aktorë: William H. Macy, Frances McDormand, Steve Buscemi, Peter Stormare

31. Gone with the Wind (1939)

Regjisor: Victor Fleming

Aktorë: Clark Gable, Vivien Leigh, Thomas Mitchell, Barbara O’Neil

32. Field of Dreams (1989)

Regjisor: Phil Alden Robinson

Aktorë: Kevin Costner, James Earl Jones, Ray Liotta, Amy Madigan

33. Raging Bull (1980)

Regjisor: Martin Scorsese

Aktorë: Robert De Niro, Cathy Moriarty, Joe Pesci, Frank Vincent

34. Sin City (2005)

Regjisorë: Frank Miller, Robert Rodriguez

Aktorë: Mickey Rourke, Clive Owen, Bruce Willis, Jessica Alba

35. Magnolia (1999)

Regjisor: Paul Thomas Anderson

Aktorë: Tom Cruise, Jason Robards, Julianne Moore, Philip Seymour Hoffman

36. The Shining (1980)

Regjisor: Stanley Kubrick

Aktorë: Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall, Danny Lloyd, Scatman Crothers

37. Bottle Rocket (1996)

Regjisor: Wes Anderson

Aktorë: Luke Wilson, Owen Wilson, Ned Dowd, Shea Fowler

38. Snatch (2000)

Regjisor: Guy Ritchie

Aktorë: Jason Statham, Brad Pitt, Benicio Del Toro, Dennis Farina

39. Dances with Wolves (1990)

Rejisor: Kevin Costner

Aktorë: Kevin Costner, Mary McDonnell, Graham Greene, Rodney A. Grant

40. A Beautiful Mind (2001)

Regjisor: Ron Howard

Aktorë: Russell Crowe, Ed Harris, Jennifer Connelly, Christopher Plummer

41. Giant (1956)

Regjisor: George Stevens

Aktorë: Elizabeth Taylor, Rock Hudson, James Dean, Carroll Baker

42. Goodfellas (1990)

Regjisor: Martin Scorsese

Aktorë: Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta, Joe Pesci, Lorraine Bracco

43. It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

Regjisor: Frank Capra

Aktorë: James Stewart, Donna Reed, Lionel Barrymore, Thomas Mitchell

44. Up (2009)

Regjisor: Pete Docter, Bob Peterson

Aktorë: Edward Asner, Jordan Nagai, John Ratzenberger, Christopher Plummer

45. Unforgiven (1992)

Regjisor: Clint Eastwood

Aktorë: Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman, Morgan Freeman, Richard Harris

46. Sideways (2004)

Regjisor: Alexander Payne

Aktorë: Paul Giamatti, Thomas Haden Church, Virginia Madsen, Sandra

47. Apocalypse Now (1979)

Regjisor: Francis Coppola

Aktorë: Martin Sheen, Marlon Brando, Robert Duvall, Frederic Forrest

48. Up in the Air (2009)

Regjisor: Jason Reitman

Aktorë: George Clooney, Vera Farmiga, Anna Kendrick, Jason Bateman

49. Gangs of New York (2002)

Regjisor: Martin Scorsese

Aktorë: Leonardo DiCaprio, Cameron Diaz, Daniel Day-Lewis, Jim Broadbent

50. Cast Away (2000)

Regjisor: Robert Zemeckis

Aktorë: Tom Hanks, Helen Hunt, Paul Sanchez, Lari White

51. Almost Famous (2000)

Regjisor: Cameron Crowe

Aktorë: Billy Crudup, Patrick Fugit, Kate Hudson, Frances McDormand

52. To Kill a Mockingbird (1962)

Regjisor: Robert Mulligan

Aktorë: Gregory Peck, John Megna, Frank Overton, Rosemary Murphy

53. Singin’ in the Rain (1952)

Regjisorë: Stanley Donen, Gene Kelly

Aktorë: Gene Kelly, Donald O’Connor, Debbie Reynolds, Jean Hagen

54. V for Vendetta (2005)

Regjisor: James McTeigue

Aktorë: Hugo Weaving, Natalie Portman, Rupert Graves, Stephen Rea

55. Jaws (1975)

Regjisor: Steven Spielberg

Aktorë: Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss, Lorraine Gary

56. The Birds (1963)

Regjisor: Alfred Hitchcock

Aktorë: Rod Taylor, Tippi Hedren, Suzanne Pleshette, Jessica Tandy

57. The Sixth Sense (1999)

Regjisor: M. Night Shyamalan

Aktorë: Bruce Willis, Haley Joel Osment, Toni Collette, Olivia Williams

58. Good Will Hunting (1997)

Regjisor: Gus Van Sant

Aktorë: Robin Williams, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Stellan Skarsgård

59. Munich (2005)

Regjisor: Steven Spielberg

Aktorë: Eric Bana, Daniel Craig, Marie-Josée Croze, Ciarán Hinds

60. The Circus (1928)

Regjisor: Charlie Chaplin

Aktorë: Charles Chaplin, Merna Kennedy, Al Ernest Garcia, Harry Crocker

61. The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (2004)

Regjisor: Wes Anderson

Aktorë: Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, Anjelica Huston, Cate Blanchett

62. Avatar (2009)

Regjisor: James Cameron

Aktorë: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Michelle Rodriguez

63. Taxi Driver (1976)

Regjisor: Martin Scorsese

Aktorë: Robert De Niro, Jodie Foster, Cybill Shepherd, Albert Brooks

64. Psycho (1960)

Regjisor: Alfred Hitchcock

Aktorë: Anthony Perkins, Janet Leigh, Vera Miles, John Gavin

65. The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

Regjisor: Peter Jackson

Aktorë: Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Viggo Mortensen, Orlando Bloom

66. Jurassic Park (1993)

Regjisor: Steven Spielberg

Aktorë: Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Richard Attenborough

67. Brick (2005)

Regjisor: Rian Johnson

Aktorë: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Lukas Haas, Emilie de Ravin, Meagan Good

68. The Departed (2006)

Regjisor: Martin Scorsese

Aktorë: Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson, Mark Wahlberg

69. Miller’s Crossing (1990)

Regjisor: Joel Coen

Aktorë: Gabriel Byrne, Albert Finney, John Turturro, Marcia Gay Harden

70. Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998)

Rejisor: Terry Gilliam

Aktorë: Johnny Depp, Benicio Del Toro, Tobey Maguire, Ellen Barkin

71. Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

Regjisor: Wes Anderson

Aktorë: George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Bill Murray, Jason Schwartzman

72. Midnight Cowboy (1969)

Regjisor: John Schlesinger

Aktorë: Dustin Hoffman, Jon Voight, Sylvia Miles, John McGiver

73. Forrest Gump (1994)

Regjisor: Robert Zemeckis

Aktorë: Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Gary Sinise, Sally Field

74. Casablanca (1942)

Regjisor: Michael Curtiz

Aktorë: Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman, Paul Henreid, Claude Rains

75. Amélie (2001)

Regjisor: Jean-Pierre Jeunet

Aktorë: Audrey Tautou, Mathieu Kassovitz, Rufus, Lorella Cravotta

76. Donnie Darko (2001)

Regjisor: Richard Kelly

Aktorë: Jake Gyllenhaal, Jena Malone, Mary McDonnell, Holmes Osborne

77. Full Metal Jacket (1987)

Regjisor: Stanley Kubrick

Aktorë: Matthew Modine, R. Lee Ermey, Vincent D’Onofrio, Adam Baldwin

78. Braveheart (1995)

Regjisor: Mel Gibson

Aktorë: Mel Gibson, Sophie Marceau, Patrick McGoohan, Angus Macfadyen

79. The Wizard of Oz (1939)

Regjisor: Victor Fleming

Aktorë: Judy Garland, Frank Morgan, Ray Bolger, Bert Lahr

80. Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004)

Regjisor: Quentin Tarantino

Aktorë: Uma Thurman, David Carradine, Michael Madsen, Daryl Hannah

81. Mary Poppins (1964)

Regjisorë: Robert Stevenson

Aktorë: Julie Andrews, Dick Van Dyke, David Tomlinson, Glynis Johns

82. The Last Picture Show (1971)

Regjisor: Peter Bogdanovich

Aktorë: Timothy Bottoms, Jeff Bridges, Cybill Shepherd, Ben Johnson

83. Gladiator (2000)

Regjisor: Ridley Scott

Aktorë: Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix, Connie Nielsen, Oliver Reed

84. Star Wars (1977)

Regjisor: George Lucas

Aktorë: Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Alec Guinness

85. Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back(1980)

Regjisorë: Irvin Kershner

Aktorë: Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Billy Dee Williams

86. Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983)

Regjisor: Richard Marquand

Aktorë: Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Billy Dee Williams

87. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Regjisor: Michel Gondry

Aktorë: Jim Carrey, Kate Winslet, Tom Wilkinson, Gerry Robert Byrne

88. The Exorcist (1973)

Regjisor: William Friedkin

Aktorë: Ellen Burstyn, Max von Sydow, Linda Blair, Lee J. Cobb

89. North by Northwest (1959)

Regjisor: Alfred Hitchcock

Aktorë: Cary Grant, Eva Marie Saint, James Mason, Jessie Royce Landis

90. Rushmore (1998)

Regjisor: Wes Anderson

Aktorë: Jason Schwartzman, Bill Murray, Olivia Williams, Seymour Cassel

91. Blow (2001)

Regjisor: Ted Demme

Aktorë: Johnny Depp, Penélope Cruz, Franka Potente, Rachel Griffiths

92. The Dark Knight (2008)

Regjisor: Christopher Nolan

Aktorë: Christian Bale, Heath Ledger, Aaron Eckhart, Michael Caine

93. Adaptation. (2002)

Regjisor: Spike Jonze

Aktorë: Nicolas Cage, Meryl Streep, Chris Cooper, Tilda Swinton

94. One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975)

Regjisor: Milos Forman

Aktorë: Jack Nicholson, Louise Fletcher, Michael Berryman, Peter Brocco

95. The King of Comedy (1982)

Regjisor: Martin Scorsese

Aktorë: Robert De Niro, Jerry Lewis, Diahnne Abbott, Sandra Bernhard

96. After Hours (1985)

Regjisor: Martin Scorsese

Aktorë: Griffin Dunne, Rosanna Arquette, Verna Bloom, Tommy Chong

97. Vertigo (1958)

Regjisor: Alfred Hitchcock

Aktorë: James Stewart, Kim Novak, Barbara Bel Geddes, Tom Helmore

98. The Sting (1973)

Aktorë: George Roy Hill

Aktorë: Paul Newman, Robert Redford, Robert Shaw, Charles Durning

99. Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003)

Regjisor: Quentin Tarantino

Aktorë: Uma Thurman, David Carradine, Daryl Hannah, Michael Madsen

100. Pan’s Labyrinth (2006)

Regjisor: Guillermo del Toro

Aktorë: Ivana Baquero, Ariadna Gil, Sergi López, Maribel Verdú