100 filmat më të mirë që duhet t’i shikoni para se të vdisni
Nga Arkiva
IMDB, database e të dhënave ndërkombëtare të filmave ka përzgjedhur 100 filmat që duhet t’i shikoni të paktën njëherë në jetë. Filmat nisin nga “Kumbari”, “Batman”, “Gladiatori”, etj.
Nga Charles Chaplin dhe Martin Scorsese tek Quentin Tarantino, nga Robert De Niro tek Mel Gibson, kush janë regjisorët dhe aktorët e këtyre filmave që konsiderohen si më të mirët e historisë së kinemasë.
1. The Godfather (1972)
Regjisor: Francis Ford Coppola
Aktorë: Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, Diane Keaton
2. The Godfather: Part II (1974)
Regjisor : Francis Ford Coppola
Aktorë: Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton
3. Mystic River (2003)
Regjisor: Clint Eastwood
Aktorë: Sean Penn, Tim Robbins, Kevin Bacon, Emmy Rossum
4. Saving Private Ryan (1998)
Regjisor: Steven Spielberg
Aktorë: Tom Hanks, Matt Damon, Tom Sizemore, Edward Burns
5. City of God (2002)
Regjisorë: Fernando Meirelles, Kátia Lund
Aktorë: Alexandre Rodrigues, Matheus Nachtergaele, Leandro Firmino, Phellipe Haagensen
6. The Gold Rush (1925)
Regjisor: Charles Chaplin
Aktorë: Charles Chaplin, Mack Swain, Tom Murray, Henry Bergman
7. Annie Hall (1977)
Regjisor: Woody Allen
Aktorë: Woody Allen, Diane Keaton, Tony Roberts, Carol Kane
8. Schindler’s List (1993)
Regjisor: Steven Spielberg
Aktorë: Liam Neeson, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Kingsley, Caroline Goodall
9. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)
Regjisor: Peter Jackson
Aktorë: Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Orlando Bloom, Sean Bean
10. The Big Lebowski (1998)
Regjisor: Joel Coen
Aktorë: Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, Julianne Moore, Steve Buscemi
11. The Kid (1921)
Regjisor: Charlie Chaplin
Aktorë: Charles Chaplin, Edna Purviance, Jackie Coogan, Carl Miller
12. Ben-Hur (1959)
Regjisor William Wyler
Aktorë: Charlton Heston, Jack Hawkins, Stephen Boyd, Haya Harareet
13. Toy Story (1995)
Regjisor John Lasseter
Aktorë: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Don Rickles, Jim Varney
14. There Will Be Blood (2007)
Regjisor: Paul Thomas Anderson
Aktorë: Daniel Day-Lewis, Paul Dano, Ciarán Hinds, Martin Stringer
15. The Royal Tenenbaums (2001)
Regjisor: Wes Anderson
Aktorë: Gene Hackman, Gwyneth Paltrow, Anjelica Huston, Ben Stiller
16. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King(2003)
Regjisor: Peter Jackson
Aktorë: Elijah Wood, Viggo Mortensen, Ian McKellen, Orlando Bloom
17. East of Eden (1955)
Regjisor: Elia Kazan
Aktorë: James Dean, Raymond Massey, Julie Harris, Burl Ives
18. Pulp Fiction (1994)
Regjisor: Quentin Tarantino
Aktorë: John Travolta, Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson, Bruce Willis
19. Grizzly Man (2005)
Regjisor: Werner Herzog
Aktorë: Timothy Treadwell, Amie Huguenard, Werner Herzog, Carol
20. No Country for Old Men (2007)
Regjisorë: Ethan Coen, Joel Coen
Aktorë: Tommy Lee Jones, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Woody Harrelson
21. The Passion of the Christ (2004)
Regjisor: Mel Gibson
Aktorë: Jim Caviezel, Monica Bellucci, Maia Morgenstern, Christo Jivkov
22. Punch-Drunk Love (2002)
Regjisor: Paul Thomas Anderson
Aktorë: Adam Sandler, Emily Watson, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Jason Andrews
23. Fight Club (1999)
Regjisor: David Fincher
Aktorë: Brad Pitt, Edward Norton, Helena Bonham Carter, Meat Loaf
24. Toy Story 3 (2010)
Regjisor: Lee Unkrich
Aktorë: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Ned Beatty
25. City Lights (1931)
Regjisor: Charles Chaplin
Aktorë: Charles Chaplin, Virginia Cherrill, Florence Lee, Harry Myers
26. A Love Song for Bobby Long (2004)
Regjisor: Shainee Gabel
Aktorë: Scarlett Johansson, John Travolta, Gabriel Macht, Deborah Kara Unger
27. American Beauty (1999)
Regjisor: Sam Mendes
Stars: Kevin Spacey, Annette Bening, Thora Birch, Wes Bentley
Add to Watchlist
28. Titanic (1997)
Regjisor: James Cameron
Aktorë: Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, Billy Zane, Kathy Bates
29. JFK (1991)
Regjisor: Oliver Stone
Aktorë: Kevin Costner, Gary Oldman, Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau
30. Fargo (1996)
Regjisor: Joel Coen
Aktorë: William H. Macy, Frances McDormand, Steve Buscemi, Peter Stormare
31. Gone with the Wind (1939)
Regjisor: Victor Fleming
Aktorë: Clark Gable, Vivien Leigh, Thomas Mitchell, Barbara O’Neil
32. Field of Dreams (1989)
Regjisor: Phil Alden Robinson
Aktorë: Kevin Costner, James Earl Jones, Ray Liotta, Amy Madigan
33. Raging Bull (1980)
Regjisor: Martin Scorsese
Aktorë: Robert De Niro, Cathy Moriarty, Joe Pesci, Frank Vincent
34. Sin City (2005)
Regjisorë: Frank Miller, Robert Rodriguez
Aktorë: Mickey Rourke, Clive Owen, Bruce Willis, Jessica Alba
35. Magnolia (1999)
Regjisor: Paul Thomas Anderson
Aktorë: Tom Cruise, Jason Robards, Julianne Moore, Philip Seymour Hoffman
36. The Shining (1980)
Regjisor: Stanley Kubrick
Aktorë: Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall, Danny Lloyd, Scatman Crothers
37. Bottle Rocket (1996)
Regjisor: Wes Anderson
Aktorë: Luke Wilson, Owen Wilson, Ned Dowd, Shea Fowler
38. Snatch (2000)
Regjisor: Guy Ritchie
Aktorë: Jason Statham, Brad Pitt, Benicio Del Toro, Dennis Farina
Add to Watchlist
39. Dances with Wolves (1990)
Rejisor: Kevin Costner
Aktorë: Kevin Costner, Mary McDonnell, Graham Greene, Rodney A. Grant
40. A Beautiful Mind (2001)
Regjisor: Ron Howard
Aktorë: Russell Crowe, Ed Harris, Jennifer Connelly, Christopher Plummer
41. Giant (1956)
Regjisor: George Stevens
Aktorë: Elizabeth Taylor, Rock Hudson, James Dean, Carroll Baker
42. Goodfellas (1990)
Regjisor: Martin Scorsese
Aktorë: Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta, Joe Pesci, Lorraine Bracco
43. It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)
Regjisor: Frank Capra
Aktorë: James Stewart, Donna Reed, Lionel Barrymore, Thomas Mitchell
44. Up (2009)
Regjisor: Pete Docter, Bob Peterson
Aktorë: Edward Asner, Jordan Nagai, John Ratzenberger, Christopher Plummer
45. Unforgiven (1992)
Regjisor: Clint Eastwood
Aktorë: Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman, Morgan Freeman, Richard Harris
46. Sideways (2004)
Regjisor: Alexander Payne
Aktorë: Paul Giamatti, Thomas Haden Church, Virginia Madsen, Sandra
47. Apocalypse Now (1979)
Regjisor: Francis Coppola
Aktorë: Martin Sheen, Marlon Brando, Robert Duvall, Frederic Forrest
48. Up in the Air (2009)
Regjisor: Jason Reitman
Aktorë: George Clooney, Vera Farmiga, Anna Kendrick, Jason Bateman
49. Gangs of New York (2002)
Regjisor: Martin Scorsese
Aktorë: Leonardo DiCaprio, Cameron Diaz, Daniel Day-Lewis, Jim Broadbent
50. Cast Away (2000)
Regjisor: Robert Zemeckis
Aktorë: Tom Hanks, Helen Hunt, Paul Sanchez, Lari White
51. Almost Famous (2000)
Regjisor: Cameron Crowe
Aktorë: Billy Crudup, Patrick Fugit, Kate Hudson, Frances McDormand
52. To Kill a Mockingbird (1962)
Regjisor: Robert Mulligan
Aktorë: Gregory Peck, John Megna, Frank Overton, Rosemary Murphy
53. Singin’ in the Rain (1952)
Regjisorë: Stanley Donen, Gene Kelly
Aktorë: Gene Kelly, Donald O’Connor, Debbie Reynolds, Jean Hagen
54. V for Vendetta (2005)
Regjisor: James McTeigue
Aktorë: Hugo Weaving, Natalie Portman, Rupert Graves, Stephen Rea
55. Jaws (1975)
Regjisor: Steven Spielberg
Aktorë: Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss, Lorraine Gary
56. The Birds (1963)
Regjisor: Alfred Hitchcock
Aktorë: Rod Taylor, Tippi Hedren, Suzanne Pleshette, Jessica Tandy
57. The Sixth Sense (1999)
Regjisor: M. Night Shyamalan
Aktorë: Bruce Willis, Haley Joel Osment, Toni Collette, Olivia Williams
58. Good Will Hunting (1997)
Regjisor: Gus Van Sant
Aktorë: Robin Williams, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Stellan Skarsgård
59. Munich (2005)
Regjisor: Steven Spielberg
Aktorë: Eric Bana, Daniel Craig, Marie-Josée Croze, Ciarán Hinds
60. The Circus (1928)
Regjisor: Charlie Chaplin
Aktorë: Charles Chaplin, Merna Kennedy, Al Ernest Garcia, Harry Crocker
61. The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (2004)
Regjisor: Wes Anderson
Aktorë: Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, Anjelica Huston, Cate Blanchett
62. Avatar (2009)
Regjisor: James Cameron
Aktorë: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Michelle Rodriguez
63. Taxi Driver (1976)
Regjisor: Martin Scorsese
Aktorë: Robert De Niro, Jodie Foster, Cybill Shepherd, Albert Brooks
64. Psycho (1960)
Regjisor: Alfred Hitchcock
Aktorë: Anthony Perkins, Janet Leigh, Vera Miles, John Gavin
65. The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)
Regjisor: Peter Jackson
Aktorë: Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Viggo Mortensen, Orlando Bloom
66. Jurassic Park (1993)
Regjisor: Steven Spielberg
Aktorë: Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Richard Attenborough
67. Brick (2005)
Regjisor: Rian Johnson
Aktorë: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Lukas Haas, Emilie de Ravin, Meagan Good
68. The Departed (2006)
Regjisor: Martin Scorsese
Aktorë: Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson, Mark Wahlberg
69. Miller’s Crossing (1990)
Regjisor: Joel Coen
Aktorë: Gabriel Byrne, Albert Finney, John Turturro, Marcia Gay Harden
70. Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998)
Rejisor: Terry Gilliam
Aktorë: Johnny Depp, Benicio Del Toro, Tobey Maguire, Ellen Barkin
71. Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)
Regjisor: Wes Anderson
Aktorë: George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Bill Murray, Jason Schwartzman
72. Midnight Cowboy (1969)
Regjisor: John Schlesinger
Aktorë: Dustin Hoffman, Jon Voight, Sylvia Miles, John McGiver
73. Forrest Gump (1994)
Regjisor: Robert Zemeckis
Aktorë: Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Gary Sinise, Sally Field
74. Casablanca (1942)
Regjisor: Michael Curtiz
Aktorë: Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman, Paul Henreid, Claude Rains
75. Amélie (2001)
Regjisor: Jean-Pierre Jeunet
Aktorë: Audrey Tautou, Mathieu Kassovitz, Rufus, Lorella Cravotta
76. Donnie Darko (2001)
Regjisor: Richard Kelly
Aktorë: Jake Gyllenhaal, Jena Malone, Mary McDonnell, Holmes Osborne
77. Full Metal Jacket (1987)
Regjisor: Stanley Kubrick
Aktorë: Matthew Modine, R. Lee Ermey, Vincent D’Onofrio, Adam Baldwin
78. Braveheart (1995)
Regjisor: Mel Gibson
Aktorë: Mel Gibson, Sophie Marceau, Patrick McGoohan, Angus Macfadyen
79. The Wizard of Oz (1939)
Regjisor: Victor Fleming
Aktorë: Judy Garland, Frank Morgan, Ray Bolger, Bert Lahr
80. Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004)
Regjisor: Quentin Tarantino
Aktorë: Uma Thurman, David Carradine, Michael Madsen, Daryl Hannah
81. Mary Poppins (1964)
Regjisorë: Robert Stevenson
Aktorë: Julie Andrews, Dick Van Dyke, David Tomlinson, Glynis Johns
82. The Last Picture Show (1971)
Regjisor: Peter Bogdanovich
Aktorë: Timothy Bottoms, Jeff Bridges, Cybill Shepherd, Ben Johnson
83. Gladiator (2000)
Regjisor: Ridley Scott
Aktorë: Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix, Connie Nielsen, Oliver Reed
84. Star Wars (1977)
Regjisor: George Lucas
Aktorë: Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Alec Guinness
85. Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back(1980)
Regjisorë: Irvin Kershner
Aktorë: Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Billy Dee Williams
86. Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983)
Regjisor: Richard Marquand
Aktorë: Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Billy Dee Williams
87. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)
Regjisor: Michel Gondry
Aktorë: Jim Carrey, Kate Winslet, Tom Wilkinson, Gerry Robert Byrne
88. The Exorcist (1973)
Regjisor: William Friedkin
Aktorë: Ellen Burstyn, Max von Sydow, Linda Blair, Lee J. Cobb
89. North by Northwest (1959)
Regjisor: Alfred Hitchcock
Aktorë: Cary Grant, Eva Marie Saint, James Mason, Jessie Royce Landis
90. Rushmore (1998)
Regjisor: Wes Anderson
Aktorë: Jason Schwartzman, Bill Murray, Olivia Williams, Seymour Cassel
91. Blow (2001)
Regjisor: Ted Demme
Aktorë: Johnny Depp, Penélope Cruz, Franka Potente, Rachel Griffiths
92. The Dark Knight (2008)
Regjisor: Christopher Nolan
Aktorë: Christian Bale, Heath Ledger, Aaron Eckhart, Michael Caine
93. Adaptation. (2002)
Regjisor: Spike Jonze
Aktorë: Nicolas Cage, Meryl Streep, Chris Cooper, Tilda Swinton
94. One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975)
Regjisor: Milos Forman
Aktorë: Jack Nicholson, Louise Fletcher, Michael Berryman, Peter Brocco
95. The King of Comedy (1982)
Regjisor: Martin Scorsese
Aktorë: Robert De Niro, Jerry Lewis, Diahnne Abbott, Sandra Bernhard
96. After Hours (1985)
Regjisor: Martin Scorsese
Aktorë: Griffin Dunne, Rosanna Arquette, Verna Bloom, Tommy Chong
97. Vertigo (1958)
Regjisor: Alfred Hitchcock
Aktorë: James Stewart, Kim Novak, Barbara Bel Geddes, Tom Helmore
Add to Watchlist
98. The Sting (1973)
Aktorë: George Roy Hill
Aktorë: Paul Newman, Robert Redford, Robert Shaw, Charles Durning
99. Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003)
Regjisor: Quentin Tarantino
Aktorë: Uma Thurman, David Carradine, Daryl Hannah, Michael Madsen
100. Pan’s Labyrinth (2006)
Regjisor: Guillermo del Toro
Aktorë: Ivana Baquero, Ariadna Gil, Sergi López, Maribel Verdú
Star Wars dhe The Lord of the Rings i keni futur të gjithë,ajo që skuptoj është se si keni harruar heri poterin me gjithë seritë e tij!ai do ta plotësonte listën e filmave që duhen parë para se të vdesim!!
punë kalamajsh!!ti që e ke shkruar,mbaje diku këtë listë dhe do të shohësh se sa karabush ke qënë sot! sot!!
Po cfare rendesia ka per te ardhmen e lexuesit njeri kur vdes e zhduket si te mos kish ekzistuar ndonjihere.
Ma e logjikshme dhe e arsyetushme do ishte porosia: Femijet e moshes se rinise duhet ti shikojne keto filma si te domosdoshme ne ndihme per te njohur jeten.