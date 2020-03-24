A bëri vërtetë Kina me virusin atë që duhej atëherë kur duhej?
Në një artikull të publikuar në faqen online të New York Times dhe të titulluar “How the Virus Got Out” (Si u përhap virusi) analizohet se si dhe pse COVID-19 u kthye në një pandemi të këtyre përmasave.
Artikulli u përkthye nga Edona Llukaçaj dhe u botua në shqip nga DITA.
Së bashku me artikullin në dispozicion të lexuesve është vënë edhe një hartë interaktive.
Në artikull theksohet se rreth 7 milionë njerëz kanë udhëtuar, para se masat për ndalim të udhëtimit brenda Kinës dhe jashtë saj të ndërmerreshin e sipas analistëve që ofrojnë të dhëna të shumta në shifra, kjo do të thotë “shumë vonë”.
Përkthimi i artikullit me shkurtime:
Kufizimet më përfshirëse të udhëtimit në historinë njerëzore me qëllim frenimin e përhapjes së virusit nuk kanë qenë të mjaftueshme. Këtë tregon edhe një analizë e fokusuar mbi lëvizjet e qindra miliona njerëzve.
Duket e thjeshtë: Ndaloni së udhëtuari që të ndaloni përhapjen e virusit në të gjithë botën. Ja pse nuk funksionoi:
Rastet e para të njohura janë të lidhura me një treg prodhimesh deti në Wuhan, një qytet me 11 milionë banorë dhe një pikë lidhëse transporti.
Katër raste u bënë dhjetëra, në fund të dhjetorit. Asokohe, mjekët dinin vetëm se njerëzit e sëmurë kishin pneumoni virale që nuk iu përgjigjej kurimeve të zakonshme.
Përmasat e vërteta të epidemisë ishin shumë më të mëdha edhe atëherë; një rrjet ende i padukshëm me gati 1.000 raste, ose ndoshta disa herë më shumë.
Duke marrë parasysh se çdo pacient infekton mesatarisht dy ose tre të tjerë, as një kundërpërgjigje perfekte mund të mos e kishte frenuar përhapjen. Por zyrtarët kinezë nuk e paralajmëruan rrezikun përgjatë dhjetorit. Ata paralajmëruan Organizatën Botërore të Shëndetit dhe lëshuan një deklaratë vetëm më 31 dhjetor, duke dhënë edhe siguri: “Sëmundja është e parandalueshme dhe e kontrollueshme”.
Nuk mund të kishte një kohë më të keqe për epidemi. Qindra miliona njerëz ishin përgatitur të udhëtonin drejt vendlindjes së tyre, për Vitin e Ri Lunar. Të paktën 175,000 njerëz u larguan nga Wuhan vetëm atë ditë. Udhëtimet nga Wuhani u shtuan ndjeshëm gjatë tre javëve në vijim. Rreth 7 milionë njerëz udhëtuan në janar, përpara se lëvizjet të kufizoheshin. Mijëra udhëtarë u infektuan.
Në kohën kur zyrtarët kinezë e pohuan rrezikun e transmetimit nga njeriu në njeri më 21 janar, epidemia ishte përhapur në Pekin, Shanghai dhe qytete e tjera të mëdha të Kinës. Vetëm dy ditë më vonë, autoritetet mbyllën Wuhan-in, dhe shumë qytete të tjera, në vijim. Udhëtimi nëpër Kinë pothuajse u ndalua tërisisht. Por epidemia po përhapej shumë shpejt.
E ndërsa epidemia përhapej nëpër Kinë, udhëtimet ndërkombëtare vijuan normalisht. Mijëra njerëz fluturuan nga Wuhani në mbarë botën. Sipas trendeve të përllogaritura, rreth 900 njerëz udhëtuan drejt New York, mbi 2.200 në Sidney dhe mbi 15,000 në Bangkok, destinacioni më i zakonshëm i kinezëve.
Bangkok është edhe vendi ku një rast u bë zyrtar jashtë kufijve të Kinës: një grua 61-vjeçare udhëtoi nga Wuhan në Bangkok pavarësisht se kishte ethe, dhimbje koke dhe dhimbje të fytit.
Raste të tjera të hershme u shfaqën në Tokio, Singapor, Seul dhe Hong Kong. SHBA konfirmoi rastin e parë pranë Seattle. Sipas ekspertëve, rreth 85 përqind e udhëtarëve të infektuar nuk u zbuluan. Gjithsesi ata ishin infektues.
Linjat ajrore filluan të ndalojnë udhëtimet drejt e nga Wuhani vetëm në fund të janarit. Kur SHBA, më 31 janar, deklaroi se do të mbyllte hyrjet nga Kina për jo-amerikanët ishte shumë vonë e udhëtimet nga Wuhan ishin bllokuar pothuajse krejtësisht, nga vetë ata gjithsesi.
Përhapja tashmë ishte në rritje në mbi 30 qytete në 26 vende të botës, shumica të infektuar nga udhëtarët nga Wuhani. Virusi filloi të përhapet brenda shteteve, i favorizuar sidomos nga hapësirat e mbyllura si kishat e restorantet.
Infektimi i njerëzve që nuk kishin udhëtuar në Kinë shënoi fillimin e pandemisë. Më 1 Mars, mijëra raste u raportuan nga Italia, Irani dhe Koreja e Jugut. Kina nuk ishte më udhëheqësi i përhapjes.
Kur Kina filloi të testojë sistematikisht, gjurmojë dhe izolojë pacientët, rastet e reja atje u ulën në mënyrë domethënëse, duke treguar se ishte e mundur që virusi të frenohej. Masa të ngjashme ngadalësuan përhapjen në Singapor, Hong Kong dhe Korenë e Jugut.
Por, ndërkohë virusi kishte hyrë në shumë vende dhe po përhapej tashmë masivisht.
*****
Përktheu nga NYT, Edona Llukaçaj DITA. Titulli është i redaksisë
Linku: https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2020/03/22/world/coronavirus-spread.html
