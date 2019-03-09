Amerika në pështjellim

Nga Janusz Bugajski*

Ekskluzive Dita – Shtetet e Bashkuara po hyjnë në një periudhë pështjellimi të thellë politik. Presidenti Donald Trump po përballet me sfida në rritje ligjore dhe politike që mund të shkurtojnë qëndrimin e tij në detyrë. Raporti i Këshilltarit Special Robert Mueller mbi një komplot të mundshëm ndërmjet fushatës zgjedhore të Trump dhe shërbimeve ruse të inteligjencës mund të dalë javët e ardhshme. Gjithashtu, Kongresi ka filluar hetime të biznesit dhe jetës personale të Trump që do të ndikojnë politikën amerikane deri në zgjedhjet e 2020.

Mueller ka një mandat specifik për të hetuar vetëm ndërhyrjen e Moskës në zgjedhje dhe çdo marrëveshje të fshehtë me ekipin e Trump. Roli i Kongresit është tëmbrojështetin ligjor duke kontrolluar tre kërcënimet madhore – korrupsioni, pasurimi personal dhe shkelja e dispozitës mbi përfitimet që ndalon dhurimet e huaja për Shtëpinë e Bardhë.

Ka dy rezultate përfundimtare për të ardhmen politike tëTrump – dorëheqje ose rezistencë. Në skenarin e parë, raporti i Mueller do të vërë në lëvizje muaj hetimesh kongresionale, beteja në gjykatë dhe zbulime mediatike që mund të sjellin impeachement, akuza ligjore, dorëheqje ose largim nga detyra. Në skenarin e dytë, Trump i reziston presionit në rritje, i kthen hetimet në një luftë politike ndërmjet Demokratëve dhe Republikanëve, ndez tensione sociale dhe mban me thonj presidencën.

Marrëveshja e fshehtëështë bërë një fjalë kyç për një komplot kriminal me Kremlinin me synimin për të ndikuar zgjedhje presidenciale të vitit 2016. Këshilltari Special ka zbuluar deri tani volume me fakte rreth sulmeve të Moskës në zgjedhje dhe ka ngritur akuza ligjore për më shumë se dhjetë komplotistë rusë. Disa nga bashkëpunëtorët e Trump janë gjykuar për krime financiare që duket sikur lidhen me operacionet ruse për ndikimin e zgjedhjeve.

Presidenti aktualisht është nën 17 hetime në nivel federal dhe shteti, të fokusuara nëkomplotkriminal, pengim të drejtësisë dhe krime financiare. Demokratët të cilët kanë shumicën nëDhomën e Përfaqësuesve dhe kontrollojnë të gjithë komisionet kyç, mund tëkërkojnë paraqitjen e të gjithë bashkëpunëtorëve dhe dokumenteve të Trump.

Linja e tyre kryesore e hetimit do të fokusohet nëse Trump është përpjekur të pengojë drejtësinë, të ndërhyjë tek dëshmitarët dhe të ndalojë FBI në zbulimin e komplotit të supozuar me Moskën. Heqja nga detyra e drejtorit të FBI-së James Comey ishte shembulli më i dukshëm i mënyrës së si Trump është përpjekur të bllokojë çdo hetim të fushatës së tij.

Një hetim i tretë që po zgjerohet vërtitet rreth financave të familjes Trump. Aktualisht ka mbi dhjetëhetime gjyqësore në nivel federal dhe nga zyra e Kryeprokurorit të SHBA-ve në New York. Analistët besojnë se Organizata Trump është përfshirë në krime financiare për dekada me radhë, ku Comey e ka krahasuar Trump me një bos të mafias.

Ndërmjet synimeve të hetimit të krimit financiar është Projekti i Kullës Trump në Moskë, i cili vazhdoi edhe pasi Trump u zgjodh president. Hetuesit kërkojnë të zbulojnë nëse kandidati Trumpi premtonte Putinit që do të hiqte sanksionet në këmbim të financimit nga Moska. Gjithashtu po hetohet dhe Inaugurimi i Presidentit dhe nëse subjekte të huaj kanë dhënë para për të blerë ndikim në administratën e ardhshme. Edhe anëtarët e familjes Trump po hetohen për lobim të huaj dhe pazare të influencave jo vetëm me Rusinë por dhe me Arabinë Saudite, Turqinë dhe Katarin.

Të gjithë bizneset e Trump po këqyren. Prokurorët po shqyrtojnë se si kanë rrjedhur paratëndërmjet ndërmarrjeve të ndërlidhura tëTrump, përfshirë hotelet, fushat e golfit dhe kompanitë e tij. Ekspertët besojnë që nuk është e mundur të ndahet fushata e tij elektorale nga bizneset e tij.

Duke pasur parasysh gjasat që Trump do të përfshihet nëkomplote, pengesë të drejtësisë dhe korrupsion, ka dy mënyra kryesore përmes të cilave ai të largohet nga zyra, ose përmes impeachement ose përmes dorëheqjes. Nëse Republikanët në Senat fillojnë të llogarisin që ata do të humbasin zgjedhjet e Nëntorit 2020 nëse qëndrojnë të lidhur me Trump, ata mund t’i kthehen kundër dhe të mbështesin procesin e impeachement të udhëhequr nga Demokratët.

Megjithatë, ka një skenar të dytë të mundshëm nëse Trump mund t’i rezistojë me sukses Kongresit dhe, ndryshe nga Richard Nixon, të refuzojë dorëheqjen. Ai do të llogarisë që Senati i kontrolluar nga Republikanët do ta mbrojë nga impeachement, të paktën deri në zgjedhjet e Nëntorit 2020. Ai mund të pretendojë privilegje ligjore si President dhe të zvarritë kërkesat kongresionale në beteja ligjore të gjata. Ai në të njëjtën kohë mund tëbashkojë median ultra-konservatore dhe bazën e militantëve duke kërcënuar trazira civile nëse Kongresi përpiqet ta largojë nga detyra.

Një faktor madhor në të ardhmen e Trump do të jetë situata e Partisë Demokratike dhe fakti nëse ajo mund të qëndrojë e bashkuar ndërkohë që politikanët rreshtohen për stinën e zgjedhjeve primare për të zgjedhur një kandidat për votimet presidenciale 2020. Nuk ka afërsi ndërmjet rrymave të moderuara dhe progresive të partisë dhe ata mund të përçahen më tej nga premtimet dhe debatet elektorale. Mbi të gjitha, Trump mund të ringrihet nëse kandidati Demokrat për President do të jetë po aq i dobët sa Hilary Clinton.

****

AMERICA IN TURMOIL

Janusz Bugajski, 8 March 2019

The United States is entering a period of deep political turmoil. President Donald Trump is facing escalating legal and political challenges that could shorten his term in office. The report of the Special Counsel Robert Mueller on a potential conspiracy between the Trump election campaign and Russian intelligence services could be released in the coming weeks. In addition, Congress has launched investigations of Trump’s business and personal life that will preoccupy US politics until the 2020 presidential elections.

Mueller has a specific mandate only to investigate Moscow’s interference in the elections and any collusion with the Trump team. The role of Congress is to protect the rule of law by looking into three major threats – corruption, personal enrichment, and violation of the emoluments clause that prohibits foreign donations to the White House.

There are two ultimate results for Trump’s political future – resignation or resistance. In the first scenario, Mueller’s report will trigger months of congressional probes, court battles, and media revelations that could lead to impeachment, indictment, resignation, or removal from office.In the second scenario, Trump resists the mounting pressure, turns the investigations into a political struggle between Democrats and Republicans, stokes social tensions, and hangs on to the presidency.

“Collusion” has become a code word for a criminal conspiracy with the Kremlin intended to influence the 2016 presidential elections. The Special Counsel has already uncovered volumes of evidence about Moscow’s election attacks and indicted over a dozen Russian conspirators. Several of Trump’s associates have already been tried for financial crimes that appear to be linked with Russian influence operations.

The President is currently under 17 federal and state level investigations, focusing on criminal conspiracy, obstruction of justice, and financial crimes. Democrats who have a majority inthe House of Representatives and control all key committees can subpoena all of Trump’s associates and documents.

Their main line of inquiry will focus on whetherTrump attempted to obstruct justice, tamper with witnesses, and prevent the FBI from uncovering the alleged conspiracy with Moscow. The firing of FBI director James Comey was the most glaring example of how Trump purportedly attempted to block any probes into his campaign.

A third expanding investigation revolves around the finances of the Trump family. Over a dozen inquests are now under way at federal level and by the US Attorney General’s office in New York. Analysts believe that the Trump Organization engaged in financial crimes for decades, with Comey comparing Trump to a mafia boss.

Among the targets of financial crime is the Trump Tower Moscow Project, which was pursued even after Trump was elected. Investigators seek to uncover whether candidate Trump was promising Putin that he would lift sanctions in return for Moscow’s financing. The President’s Inauguration is also under scrutiny and whether foreign entities funneled money in order to buy influence with the incoming administration. Trump family members are also being investigated for foreign lobbying and influence peddling not just with Russia but also with Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Qatar.

All Trump businesses are under scrutiny. Prosecutors are examining how money flowed through Trump’s interconnected enterprises, including his hotels, golf courses, and companies. Experts believe it is not possible to separate his election campaign from his business dealings.

Given the likelihood that Trump will be implicated in conspiracies, obstruction, and corruption, there are two main avenues for him to leave office, either impeachment or resignation. If Republicans in the Senate begin to calculate that they will lose the November 2020 elections by remaining tethered to Trump, they may turn against him and support the Democrat-led impeachment process.

However, there is a second possible scenario if Trump can successfully resist Congress and, unlike Richard Nixon, refuses to resign. He will calculate that the Republican controlled Senate will protect him from impeachment, at least until the November 2020 elections. He can claim special legal privileges as President and tie up congressional demands in long-drawn out legal battles. He can simultaneously rally the ultra-conservative media and his militant base in threatening civil disorder if Congress move to remove him.

A major factor in Trump’s future will be the state of the Democratic Party and whether it can stay united as politicians begin to line up for primary election season to choose a candidate for the 2020 presidential vote. There is little affection between the moderate and progressive streams of the party and they could be further pulled apart by campaign pledges and debates. Above all, Trump could rebound if the Democrat candidate for President turns out to be as weak as Hilary Clinton.

****

