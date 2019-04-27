Deficitet e demokracisë amerikane

Nga Janusz Bugajski*

Ekskluzive Dita – Raporti i dalë kohët e fundit nga Mueller, që heton zgjedhjet presidenciale të vitit 2016, ka ekspozuar defekte të thella në demokracinë amerikane. SHBA ka arsye të forta për të qenë krenare për sistemin e saj demokratik. Megjithatë, ajo përmban disa dobësi që krijojnë konfuzion, injorojnë vullnetin popullor dhe mundësojnë abuzimin me pushtetin presidencial. Presidenca e Donald Trump-it ka nxjerrë në pah tri mangësi kyçe të saj.

Paaftësia e Muellerit për të paditur një President në pushtet, pavarësisht provave se ai u përpoq të pengonte hetimet e lidhjeve të tij me Rusinë, ka ekspozuar një dobësi të verbër të demokracisë, ndarjen e pamjaftueshme midis Shtëpisë së Bardhë dhe Departamentit të Drejtësisë. Ky deficit ishte dukshëm i qartë gjatë presidencës së Richard Nixon-it në vitet 1970 kur Presidenti pushoi disa zyrtarë të lartë për refuzimin e mbylljes së hetimeve në abuzimet e tij me pushtetin.

Kjo dobësi e vazhdueshme është theksuar nën Trump-in, i cili bëri përpjekje të zellshme për të frenuar hetimin e Këshilltarit Special Robert Mueller për ndërhyrjen e Rusisë në zgjedhjet e SHBA. Trumpi shkarkoi James Comey-in, drejtor i Byrosë Federale të Hetimeve (FBI), si dhe Prokurorin e Përgjithshëm të SHBA (Jeff Sessions) për të shpëtuar veten nga hetimi i Muellerit dhe duke e lejuar që çështja të mbetet e hapur. Prokurori i ri i Përgjithshëm, Ëilliam Barr, është përshtatur më mirë ndaj kërkesave të Trump-it.

Në mënyrë paradoksale, Trump mund të ketë shmangur fajësinë sepse vartësit e tij refuzuan t’i bindeshin urdhrave të tij. Në një rast të veçantë, avokati i Shtëpisë së Bardhë, Don McGahn injoroi udhëzimet e Presidentit në kërkesën që Zëvendës Prokurori i Përgjithshëm, Rod Rosenstein, të pushojë Muellerin.

Incidente të tilla ekspozojnë problemin thelbësor: Zyrtarët e Departamentit të Drejtësisë emërohen dhe shkarkohen nga Presidenti. Në vend që të jetë një krah i veçantë i qeverisë, vetëm përgjegjës ndaj një Kongresi dypartiak, Departamenti i Drejtësisë mund të përdoret si një krah i Ekzekutivit. Nëse drejtësia duhet t’i shërbejë demokracisë, atëherë Kongresi duhet të ushtrojë plotësisht rolin e vet mbikëqyrës mbi departamentin dhe të mos neutralizohet nga Presidenti.

Në rrethana normale, presidentët kanë qenë të kujdesshëm që të mos abuzojnë me kompetencat e tyre apo të konsiderohen si pengesë për sundimin e ligjit. Por kur një President përpiqet dëshpërimisht të fshehë dhe të shmangë vëmendjen nga shkeljet e mundshme, lidhjet e ngushta me Departamentin e Drejtësisë për të shmangur padinë, bëhen një tundim i vështirë për t’i rezistuar.

Një deficit i dytë i madh i demokracisë në SHBA është procesi i tabelave të rezultateve të zgjedhjeve presidenciale, të cilat jo gjithmonë pasqyrojnë dëshirat e shumicës së votuesve. Presidenti fiton nëpërmjet një sistemi Kolegji Zgjedhor, në të cilin secili prej pesëdhjetë shteteve dërgon përfaqësues për kandidatin që fiton shumicën e votave në atë shtet.

Edhe pse numri i zgjedhësve të kolegjit është proporcional, ai nuk pasqyron saktësisht madhësinë e popullatave në secilin shtet. Për shembull, një shtet me popullsi të vogël si Wyoming ka tre zgjedhës për Kolegjin Zgjedhor, ndërsa një shtet me popullsi të madhe si Nju Jork ka vetëm 29, edhe pse popullsia e Nju Jorkut është dyzet herë më e madhe se ajo e Wyoming-ut. Në një sistem plotësisht proporcional, Neë York do të posedonte mbi 100 përfaqësues në Kolegjin Zgjedhor.

Dallimet demografike midis shteteve nuk do të ishin të rëndësishme nëse vota e përgjithshme popullore do të përputhej me rezultatin e Kolegjit Zgjedhor. Megjithatë, në zgjedhjet e nëntorit 2016 Hilary Clinton fitoi 48.2% të votave totale, ndërsa Trump mori vetëm 46.1%. Ajo fitoi 2.86 milionë vota më shumë se Trump-i, por humbi Kolegjin Zgjedhor sepse shumë shtete të vogla demografikisht votuan për Trump-in. Një mospërputhje e tillë mund të vërë në pikëpyetje mandatin dhe madje legjitimitetin popullor të Presidentit të ardhshëm.

Një deficit i tretë i rëndësishëm i demokracisë që aktualisht është në qendër të polemikave është fuqia kushtetuese e Presidentit për të falur virtualisht pothuajse cilindo të burgosur të dënuar. Kjo dispozitë fillimisht ishte projektuar si një akt dhembshurie për t’u përdorur në mënyrë selektive kur Presidenti largohej nga detyra. Megjithatë, faljet gjithashtu mund të kthehen në armë politike.

Bashkëpunëtorë të ndryshëm të Trump-it janë burgosur ose po përballen me gjykime dhe burgime, duke përfshirë avokatin e tij personal, ish-kryetarin e fushatës së tij zgjedhore dhe ish-këshilltarin e tij të Sigurisë Kombëtare. Disa kanë rënë dakord të bashkëpunojnë me prokurorët, duke treguar të gjitha ato që dinë për lidhjet e biznesit midis Organizatës Trump dhe fuqive të huaja. Me Presidentin që u var mundësinë e faljes të akuzuarve, ata mund të kenë pak dëshirë për të bashkëpunuar me ligjzbatuesit.

Ndërsa nuk ka demokraci të përkryer, është e rëndësishme të kujtojmë se sistemet nuk janë gdhendur në gur dhe duhet të përshtaten me sfidat e reja politike e ndryshimet shoqërore. Kjo është arsyeja pse kushtetuta amerikane përmban 27 amendamente. Në dritën e polemikave aktuale politike, disa amendamente të reja sigurisht do të përmirësonin funksionimin e demokracisë amerikane.

**********

Dita 15, Albania

AMERICA’S DEMOCRACY DEFICITS

Janusz Bugajski, 26 April 2019

The recently released Mueller Report investigating the 2016 presidential elections has exposed deep-rooted defects in America’s democracy. The US has good reason to be proud of its democratic system. Nonetheless, it contains several weaknesses that create confusion, ignore the popular will, and enable the abuse of presidential powers. Donald Trump’s presidency has highlighted threekey deficiencies.

Mueller’s inability to indict a sitting President despite evidence that he tried to obstruct investigations of his links with Russia, has exposed aglaringdemocratic weakness – insufficient separation between the White House and the Justice Department. This deficit was clearly evident during the Richard Nixon presidency in the 1970s when the President fired several top officials for refusing to terminate investigations into his abuses of power.

This persistent weakness has been highlighted under Trump, who made strenuous efforts to stifle Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russia’s interference in the US elections. Trump fired James Comey, director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), as well as US Attorney General (AG) Jeff Sessions for recusing himself from the Mueller investigationand allowing it to continue. The new AG, William Barr, has proved more accommodating to Trump’s demands.

Paradoxically, Trump may have avoided impeachment because his subordinates refused to obey his orders. In one notable case, White House Counsel Don McGahn ignoredthe President’sinstructions to demand that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein fire Mueller.

Such incidents expose the core problem: Department of Justice officials are nominated and fired by the President. Instead of being a fully separate arm of government only answerable to a bipartisan Congress, the Justice Department can be deployed as an arm of the Executive. If justice is to serve democracy then Congress must fully exercise its oversight role over the departmentand not be neutralized by the President.

In normal circumstances, Presidents have been careful not to abuse their powers or to be seen as impeding the rule of law. But when a President becomes desperate to disguise and deflect attention from potential misdemeanors, close links with the Justice Department to avoid indictment become a temptation difficult to resist.

A second major US democracy deficit is the process of tabulating the results of the presidential elections,whichdo not always reflect the wishes of the majority of voters. The President wins through an Electoral College system to which each of the fifty states send representatives for the candidate gaining most votes in that state.

Although the number of college electors is proportional, it does not accurately reflect the size of populations in each state. For instance, a lightly populated state such as Wyoming has three electors for the Electoral College, while a highly populated state such as New York only has 29, even though the population of New York is forty times larger than that of Wyoming. In a fully proportional system, New York would possess over 100 representatives in the Electoral College.

Demographic differences between states would not be significant if the total popular vote matched the Electoral College result. However, in the November 2016 elections Hilary Clinton gained 48.2% of the total vote, while Trump received only 46.1%. She won 2.86 million more votes than Trump but lost the Electoral College because many demographically small states voted for Trump. Such a discrepancy can bring into question the mandate and even the popular legitimacy of the incoming President.

A third significant democracy deficit that is currently at the center of controversy is the President’s constitutional power to pardon virtually any convicted prisoner. This provision was initially designed as an act of compassion to be selectively used when the President was leaving office. However, pardons can also become a political weapon.

Various Trump associates have been imprisoned or are facing trial and jail terms, including his personal lawyer, the former chairman of his election campaign, and his former National Security Advisor. Some have agreed to cooperate with prosecutors by disclosing all they know about business links between the Trump Organization and foreign powers. With the President dangling the possibility of pardon to the accused, they may have little incentive to cooperate with law enforcement.

While no democracy is perfect, it is important to remember that systems are not set in stone and need to adapt to new political challenges and social changes. That is why the US constitution contains 27 amendments. In the light of current political controversies, several new amendments would certainly improve the functioning of America’s democracy.