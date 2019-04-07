Holanda ultimatum emigrantëve shqiptarë: Mos e provoni! (video)

Did you know that the number of Albanian citizens applying for asylum in the Netherlands rose slightly again last year?In 2018 all asylum applications by Albanian citizens were turned down because Albania is classified as a safe country and poverty or unemployment is no basis for asylum protection. Asylum application procedures, including appeal can be finalized within eight weeks in the Netherlands. The number of illegal Albanians in the Dutch sea ports, who try to illegally cross over to the United Kingdom as stowaways, remains high. Virtually all stowaways are caught and arrested on the Dutch side of the Canal. This is partly due to extra measures The Netherlands has taken. The presence and controls of Dutch border control services have been intensified and supported by the deployment of specially trained migration dogs and the deployment of a helicopter. The police also carries out special checks on illegal migration further inland, including on parking lots known to be used by stowaways who climb in and under trucks. The Dutch minister for migration Mark Harbers will visit Albania tomorrow (8th April) to meet his counterparts at the Ministry of Interior and Albanian State Police in the context of combating irregular migration to the Netherlands and reinforcing the excellent cooperation with Albanian authorities.More feeds following tomorrow.

Publiée par Embassy of the Netherlands in Albania sur Dimanche 7 avril 2019