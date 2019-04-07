Holanda ultimatum emigrantëve shqiptarë: Mos e provoni! (video)
Holanda ka vendosur që të tregojë forcën ndaj emigrantëve, të cilët synojnë në mënyrë ilegale të arrijnë në Mbretërinë e Bashkuar duke u fshehur nëpër kamionë.
Ministri i Shtetit për Drejtësinë e Sigurinë, Mar Harbers, ka zbritur personalisht në terren teksa ka realizuar edhe një video duke iu bërë thirrje emigrantëve që të mos tentojnë të bëjnë kalime të paligjshme. Ai theksoi se janë shtuar masat e sigurisë në bashkëpunim me Belgjikën dhe Francën dhe tentativa e tyre drejt Anglisë do të jetë një “dështim me sukses”.
Nuk kishte se si të mungonte edhe një porosi për shqiptarët, të cilët sipas tij, nuk janë të paktë që tentojnë të ndjekin këtë rrugë. Ministri holandez pohoi se do të arrestohen të gjithë tentuesit dhe pas kësaj, me avionin e radhës, ata do të dërgohen në vendin e tyre të origjinës.
“Këtu do t’ju kapin dhe ne do t’ju përcjellim mbrapsht me avionin e radhës sa hap e mbyll sytë”, tha mes tjerash ministri në video, e cila është përkthyer edhe në gjuhën shqipe dhe është shpërndarë në “Facebook” nga ambasada e Holandës në Tiranë.
Did you know that the number of Albanian citizens applying for asylum in the Netherlands rose slightly again last year?In 2018 all asylum applications by Albanian citizens were turned down because Albania is classified as a safe country and poverty or unemployment is no basis for asylum protection. Asylum application procedures, including appeal can be finalized within eight weeks in the Netherlands. The number of illegal Albanians in the Dutch sea ports, who try to illegally cross over to the United Kingdom as stowaways, remains high. Virtually all stowaways are caught and arrested on the Dutch side of the Canal. This is partly due to extra measures The Netherlands has taken. The presence and controls of Dutch border control services have been intensified and supported by the deployment of specially trained migration dogs and the deployment of a helicopter. The police also carries out special checks on illegal migration further inland, including on parking lots known to be used by stowaways who climb in and under trucks. The Dutch minister for migration Mark Harbers will visit Albania tomorrow (8th April) to meet his counterparts at the Ministry of Interior and Albanian State Police in the context of combating irregular migration to the Netherlands and reinforcing the excellent cooperation with Albanian authorities.More feeds following tomorrow.
