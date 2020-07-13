Humb jetën bashkëshortja e John Travolta, aktorja e njohur shuhet në moshë të re
Aktorja e njohur, Kelly Preston ka humbur luftën me kancerin, bashkëshortja e John Travolta ka humbur luftën me kancerin, duke ndërruar jetë në moshën 57-vjeçare.
Lajmin e ka konfirmuar edhe vet Travolta, i cili përmes “Instagram” ka shkruar: Ajo luftoi guximshëm, me dashurinë dhe mbështetjen e shumë njerëzve.
Kelly Preston njihet për rolet e saj në ‘Twins’ dhe ‘Jerry Maguire’. Vdekja e saj (e diel 12 korrik) vjen pas dy viteve luftë me kancerin.
It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT
Gjynaf, per te ardhur keq! Para rreth 10 vjetesh i vdiq djali, probleme te tjera e ndoqen, tani edhe gruaja. I forte! Ishalla nuk i ndodh me gje ne te ardhmen! Se eshte nje artist mjaft i pelqyeshem nga publiku. Kjo ndoshta ia lehteson dhimbjet!