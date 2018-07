Ky qenush që konkurron Madonna-n është gjëja më gazmore që do të shihni

‘MAXDONNA – HUNG UP’ My beloved dog giving his best as if @madonna shot by Johan Renck on her “Hung up” music video ✨🐶💛 These photos and others will be shown in Arles, July 2nd – August 16th as part of my “MAXDONNA” exhibition at @lagencearlesienne Very limited signed prints will be sold and all benefits will be donated to Madonna’s charity @raisingmalawi HUGE THANKS TO @johnnollet for the SO perfect hair! 😘 📷 by me © Vincent Flouret. Paris, 2018. #Maxdonna #hungup #madonna #tribute #charity #exhibition #arles2018 #art #photography #home #love #happiness #vincentflouret

