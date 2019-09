Njeriu që do të fotografojë Nju Jorkun për 30 vite rresht, çdo 30 sekonda

View this post on Instagram

Celebrating 4 Years of continuous TimeLapse! July 11th, 2015 was the first day I got the system to work and I’ve been taking one photo every 30 seconds since then. Over 4 million images so far! Shot on the same @sonyalpha a7s all these years. Tethered to a dedicated @apple MacBook Pro (which has also been turned on all these years) @apple can you send me a new one? Files come in using @captureonepro for @sony backed up on @westerndigitalofficial drives. #bealpha #sonyalpha @sonyalphasclub #sonyalphasclub The camera is triggered via my homemade @arduino.cc IR intervalometer. #timelapse