Putinizmi, si po rikthen Moska metodat e vjetra sovjetike

Ekskluzive Dita – Megjithëse, presidenti Vladimir Putin po përgatitet të ruajë pushtetin përtej mandatit aktual, që duhet të mbarojë në 2024-n, ai përballet me sfida të pashembullta që mund të çojë në rënien e brendshme të Rusisë. Me sfidat ekonomike, sociale dhe rajonale, “pushteti vertikal” i vetëdeklaruar i Putinit duket shumë i lëkundshëm.

Që nga rënia e Bashkimit Sovjetik, të gjitha qeveritë ruse kanë dështuar në modernizimin e shtetit, qoftë përmes një modeli evropian tregu demokratik, ose një modeli kinez të kapitalizmit të drejtuar nga shteti. Në vend të kësaj, Rusia është kthyer në një kleptokraci neo-fashiste, në të cilën liria politike është zhdukur dhe humnera mes oligarkisë së korruptuar dhe masave është bërë e pakalueshme.

Në terminologjinë marksiste, dikur e përqafuar nga propagandistët sovjetikë, Rusia po shkon drejt një situate revolucionare ku “forcat e prodhimit” janë në kontradiktë të zymtë me “marrëdhëniet e prodhimit”. Me fjalë të tjera, elita sunduese po përballet me opozitë publike në rritje dhe revoltë të mundshme.

Putinizmi është një sistem që jo vetëm shpërndan dezinformata për kundërshtarët perëndimorë, por mbi të gjitha gënjen rreth vetes. Çdo përkufizim i përdorur nga zyrtarët për të përshkruar vendin është i bazuar në falsitet. Rusia nuk është një federatë e vërtetë, meqënëse rajonet e ndryshme nuk kanë peshë në zhvillim. Dhe nuk është një “demokraci e pavarur”, sepse nuk ka ndikim publik në vendimmarrje. Ndërkohë që ekonomia shkon pikiatë, konflikti mes shtetit dhe qytetarëve po shkon drejt konfliktit, meqënëse valvulat e sigurisë për një opozitë paqësore janë hequr.

Disa lëvizje të fundit politike po shtyjnë popullin drejt revoltës dhe vlerësimi për Putinin po bie, edhe sipas statistikave zyrtare. Moska ka vendosur një rritje ekstreme të moshës së pensionit që ka ulur pagesën e pensioneve shtetërore. Kjo shtrydhje e të ardhurave familjare është e përbërë nga rritja e taksave, përkeqësimin e shërbimeve komunale dhe rritjen e çmimeve konsumatore.

Moska ka acaruar shumë grupe etnike përmes politikës së re të gjuhës. Kjo përfshin shkurtimin e gjuhëve jo-ruse dhe institucionet indigjene. Ndryshimet kufitare mes republikave federale, me qëllim shpërblimin e luajalistëve të Kremlinit, kanë ndezuar protesta masive në Ingushetia dhe mund të përhapen në republika të tjera kaukaze të veriut, ku zemërimi me Moskën and qeverisjen vendore është në rritje.

Shqetësimet kundër qeverisë, protesta po zhvillohen për derdhjen e mbetjeve nga qytetet e mëdha në zonat rurale. Landfille masive në vende të hapura pranë zonave rezidenciale rëndojnë problemet shëndetsore dhe shkatërrojnë ambjentin lokal. Mijëra njerëz kanë injoruar ndalimet e policisë dhe kanë marshuar kundër landfilleve të reja të planifikuara pranë Moskës dhe në rajone të ndryshme të Siberisë dhe në veriun e largët.

Vazhda e protestave rajonale dhe lokale po rritet dhe pa përgjegjësi publike, Kremlini duket e vendosur të imponojë metoda tradicionale sovjetike shtypje. Regjimi nuk mund të reformojë veten, pasi çdo hapje demokratike dhe pluralizëm rajonal do kërcënonte themelet e sistemit të Putinit. Për të mbrojtur veten nga shqetësimi publik i organizuar në mobilizim nëpërmjet shpërndarjes së informacionit të vërtetë, regjimi po vendos kufizime të reja në aksesin në internet për qytetarët e thjeshtë.

Putini parashikoi perspektivën e protestave publike që në vitin 2016, kur Moska themeloi “Rojet Ruse”, një forcë e brendshme që i përgjigjet direkt presidentit. Ajo mund të pozicionohet për të mbrojtur drejtuesin e Kremlinit nga çdo përpjekje për ta hequr atë. Roja Kombëtare arrin në 340.000 staf paraushtarak të shpërndarë përmes Rusisë. Ndërsa truproja personale e Putinit, e ngjashme me SS të Hitlerit, të mandat kanë të përfshirë “mbrojtjen e rendit publik dhe ruajtjen e ndërtesave shtetërore me rëndësi”.

Për të shpërqendruar nga dështimet e tij, Putin mund të angazhohet në aventura të reja të jashtme. Por kjo po i bën rikoshetë, pasi një numër në rritje njerëzish po kupton që fushata “Ta bëjmë Rusinë madhështore përsëri” është vetëm një flluskë sapuni. Mirazhi i madhështisë nuk sjell përfitime, por varfëron qytetarët, standardet e jetesës së të cilëve bien ndërsa Moska shpenzon buxhetin e pakësuar rus në luftëra të fuqishme jashtë kufinjve të saj.

Me tre mandatet e njëpasnjëshme në detyrë që skadojnë zyrtarisht në 2024-n, Putin mund të shkelë kushtetutën duke qëndruar në pushtet ose të krijojë një pozicion të ri për të sunduar Rusinë. Një bashkim mes Rusisë dhe Bjellorusisë mund të jetë një mundësi, ngjashëm me Sllobodan Millosheviçin, në vitin 1990 që mbajti reliket e dy anëtareve federale të Jugosllavisë (Serbinë dhe Malin e Zi) për të kthyer pushtetin e tij. Duke përthitur Bjellorusinë, Kremlini mund të deklarojë që është krijuar një shtet i ri dhe Putin mund të bëhet president me zgjedhje të manipuluara. Zërat për një grusht shteti në Bjellorusi mund të jenë fillimi i këtij skenari.

PUTIN UNDER THREAT

Janusz Bugajski, 10 May 2019

Although President Vladimir Putin is preparing to maintain power beyond his current mandate, due to end in 2024, he faces unprecedented challenges that can lead to Russia’s implosion. With economic, social, and regional challenges escalating Putin’s self-proclaimed “power vertical” looks increasingly shaky.

Since the collapse of the Soviet Union, all Russian governments have failed to modernize the state, whether through a European model of a democratic market economy or a Chinese model of state-directed capitalism. Instead, Russia has become a neo-fascist kleptocracy in which political freedoms are extinguished and the chasm between a corrupt oligarchy and the masses has become unbridgeable.

In Marxist terminology, once espoused by Soviet’s propagandists, Russia is heading toward a revolutionary situation where the “forces of production” are in stark contradiction with the “relations of production.” In other words, the ruling elite is facing growing public opposition and potential revolt.

Putinism is a system that not only spreads disinformation against Western adversaries, but above all it lies about itself. Each definition used by officials to describe the country is based on a falsehood. Russia is not a real federation, as its diverse regions have no say in their development. And it is not a “sovereign democracy,” as there is no public input into policy making. As the economy nosedives, the conflict between state and citizens is heading toward conflict, as the safety valves for peaceful public opposition have been removed.

Several recent policy moves are pushing the populace toward revolt and Putin’s approval rating is plummeting, even according to official statistics. Moscow has implemented an extremely unpopular increase in the retirement age that has reduced state-paid pensions. This squeeze on family incomes is compounded by rising taxes, deteriorating communal services, and increasing consumer prices.

Moscow has also angered numerous ethnic groups through its new language policy. This involves curtailing non-Russian languages and indigenous institutions. Border changes between federal republics, intended to reward Kremlin loyalists, have also sparked mass protests in Ingushetia and could spread to other North Caucasus republics where anger with Moscow and its local governors is on the rise.

In recent anti-government unrest, protests are mounting against the dumping of garbage from large cities in rural areas. Massive open-air landfills often located near residential areas exacerbate health problems and destroy the local environment. Thousands of people have ignored police bans and marched against planned new landfills near Moscow and in several regions of Siberia and the far north.

The litany of regional and local protests is growing and without public accountability the Kremlin looks determined toimpose traditional Soviet methods of mass repression.The regime cannot reform itself, as any democratic openings and regional pluralism would threaten the foundations of the Putinist system.To shield itself from organized public unrest mobilized through the spread of truthful information, the regime is imposing new restrictions on access to the internet for ordinary citizens.

Putin foresaw the prospect of public protests asearly as 2016, when Moscow established the “Russian Guard” – an internal force directly answerable to the President. It can be deployed to protect the Kremlin leader from any attempt to remove him. The National Guard numbers about 340,000 paramilitary personnel distributed across Russia.As Putin’s personal bodyguard, similar to Hitler’s SS, its mandate includes “protecting public order and guarding important state facilities.”

To distract from his failures, Putin can also engage in new foreign adventures. But this is increasingly backfiring against him, as a growing number of people understand that the campaign to “make Russia great again” consists mostly of smoke and mirrors. The mirage of greatness brings no benefits but further impoverishes the citizens whose living standards decline as Moscow spends the dwindling Russian budget on proxy wars outside its borders.

With his own three consecutive terms in office officially expiring in 2024 Putin could either violate the constitution to remain in power or create a new position for ruling Russia. A union between Russia and Belarus could be his option, similarly to Slobodan Milosevic in the 1990s who maintained the relic of a two member federal Yugoslavia (Serbia and Montenegro) to rotate his power. By absorbing Belarus the Kremlin could claim a new state has been created and Putin would become the President through fraudulent elections. Rumors of a coup plot in Belarus may be the beginning of such a scenario.