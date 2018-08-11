Trendi i kësaj vere është gërsheti ADN
Nga Arkiva
Kohët e fundit jemi mësuar të shohim gjithfarë modele flokësh që na ofrojnë rehati dhe përse jo, edhe një pamje të bukur në të njëjtën kohë.
Këtë herë po ju prezantojmë me gërshetin ADN, që duket se është trendi më i fundit te modelet e flokëve.
Është i përsosur për ditët e nxehta, por edhe për netët kur ju duhet një pamje më e sofistikuar e flokëve.
Ky model quhet ADN, pasi forma e tij i ngjan pikërisht ADN-së.
Si ta realizoni?
Në videon e mëposhtme keni të shpjeguar hap pas hapi mënyrën e realizimit të tij.
Është e thjeshtë, ju mund ta realizoni vetë pa ndihmën e askujt në vetëm pesë minuta.
DNA BRAID TUTORIAL!!! Starting off with 3 strands, the middle one being smaller then the others as that will be a stationary strand. When taking a strand from left side you are going over that section, under the middle and adding to right side then taking a small section from right side is then brought under and then over the middle section and added to left section. Make sure your being consistent with that pattern, the braid naturally starts to twist towards left as you go down so you have to keep it tight while braiding or else it will become more difficult. Small sections are always better, they make the braid look more intricate. It’s always hard to fit a tutorial in 1 minute so I may post slower/longer one on IGTV! Happy Braiding 😀💗 . . . #behindthechair @behindthechair_com #modernsalon @modernsalon #americansalon @american_salon @hair.video #hairvideo #beyondtheponytail #beautylaunchpad #hotonbeauty @hotonbeauty @evahairofficial @hair.videos @hairvideoshow #tutorial #braids #dnabraid #hairgoals #hairofinstagram #stylistssupportingstylists #samvilla #hairinspo #hairinspo @mastersofbraids @hairvideosbystylists
s.a/dita
Je i mirëpritur. Bëhu i pari që komenton këtë artikull. Kujdes etikën.Komento