Trendi i kësaj vere është gërsheti ADN

DNA BRAID TUTORIAL!!! Starting off with 3 strands, the middle one being smaller then the others as that will be a stationary strand. When taking a strand from left side you are going over that section, under the middle and adding to right side then taking a small section from right side is then brought under and then over the middle section and added to left section. Make sure your being consistent with that pattern, the braid naturally starts to twist towards left as you go down so you have to keep it tight while braiding or else it will become more difficult. Small sections are always better, they make the braid look more intricate. It's always hard to fit a tutorial in 1 minute so I may post slower/longer one on IGTV! Happy Braiding 😀💗

A post shared by ALEXANDRA WILSON (@alexandralee1016) on Jul 10, 2018 at 10:44a m PDT