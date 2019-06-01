Trump heton FBI-në

Nga Janusz Bugajski*

Ekskluzive Dita – Në një përpjekje për të pastruar emrin e tij nga akuza se bashkëpunon me fuqitë e huaja, presidenti Donald Trump udhëzoi Departamentin e Drejtësisë që të rihetonte hetimin e FBI-së në lidhje me ndërhyrjen e Rusisë në zgjedhjet presidenciale të SHBA-së. Ky ishte një hetim i paprecedent i inteligjencës amerikane dhe i operacioneve për zbatimin e ligjit, i cili do t’i mundësojë sulmet e vazhdueshme të Moskës kundër demokracisë amerikane.

Trumpi është i dëshpëruar të provojë se FBI-ja e hetoi atë padrejtësisht. Por në vend që të pastrojë emrin e presidentit, hetimi i ri, në fakt, mund të zbulojë se shërbimet e inteligjencës ruse janë më dinake dhe se Trumpi e këshilltarët e tij janë më të gatshëm për të besuar (më naivë) se sa mendohej nga shumë.

Hetimi i FBI-së nga këshilltari special Robert Mueller arriti në përfundimin se nuk kishte një konspiracion kriminal të vërtetueshëm midis fushatës së Trumpit dhe qeverisë ruse. Megjithatë, raporti shprehu se të dyja palët përfituan nga sulmet kibernetike të Moskës kundëremail-eve të Partisë Demokratike dhe fushatave dizinformuese ruse në platformat sociale. Gjithsesi, ndërsa raporti i Mueller beson të mirëqenë se Kremlini thjesht donte që Trumpi t’i fitonte zgjedhjet, e vërteta është me më shumë ngjyra (më e koklavitur).

Gjatë fushatës zgjedhore, shërbimet e inteligjencës ruse u përpoqën që kryesisht të theksonin njëanshmërinë dhe polarizimin në shoqërinë amerikane, si dhe të ushqenin teori të ndryshme konspirative. A ka mënyre më e mirë për të thelluar ndarjet politike se sa duke diskredituar publikisht të dy kandidatët presidencialë. Kremlini u përqendrua te Hillary Clinton, pasi ishte i bindur se do ishte ajo që do të fitonte zgjedhjet, prandaj dhe u përpoq të shfaqte si jolegjitime presidencën e saj. Ndërkohë bëri edhe një plan rezervë, në rast se Trump shpallej befasisht fitues.

Në të vërtetë, e gjithë historia e “bashkëpunimit Trumpit- Rusi” mund të jenë një konspiracion i prodhuar në mënyrë të qëllimshme, jo siç thotë presidenti, nga “demokratët e zemëruar”, por nga shërbimet ruse që synojnë ndërprerjen e sistemit politik të SHBA-së dhe paralizimin e politikëbërjes atje.

Gjatë marrëdhënieve të biznesit me Trumpin për vite me rradhë, Kremlini duhet të ketë mbledhur informacion komprometuese dhe potencialisht të përdorshme për shantazh, ashtu siç bën me të gjithë politikanët dhe biznesmenët që punojnë me Rusinë. Gjatë fushatës dhe periudhës së tranzicionit presidencial, Moska i bëri elozhe Trumpit që të testonte nëse ai do të ishte më i gatshëm të hiqte e sanksionet ekonomike dhe më pozitiv kundrejt ambicieve gjeopolitike të Rusisë. Agjentët e Kremlinit do të kishin qenë amatorë nëse ata nuk do të kishin bërë një plan paralel për të dobësuar vendimmarrjen në rast se Trumpi fitonte Shtëpinë e Bardhë, por nuk e ndryshonte politikën amerikane ndaj Rusisë.

Dosja “Steele”, dokumenti i parë që shfaqi publikisht historikun e lidhjeve Trump-Moskë dhe aktiviteteve të tjera të ndryshme të Trumpit imtësisht, mund të ketë qenë një punë e qëllimshme e shërbimeve ruse. Christopher Steele, pavarësisht nga e kaluara e tij në inteligjencën britanike, nuk do të mund të kishte akses kaq të lehtë në informacionet sekrete të shërbimeve ruse, nëse ai nuk do të përdorej si një kanal për ndikimin subversiv nga Moska. (Kishte një rol të dyfishtë dhe të punonte edhe për Moskën)

Agjencitë ruse gjithashtu strukturuan një rrjet “kontaktesh ruse” joprofesioniste dhe të lehtë gjindshme të lidhura me fushatën e Trumpit. Qëllimi i kësaj ishte të krijonte një të dhënë për hetuesit dhe mediat, në rast se Moskës i duhej të diskreditonte presidentin, duke e përfshirë atë në një bashkëpunim të dukshëm me një fuqi të huaj.

Në shumë aspekte, Trumpi ishte “amerikani naiv” klasik i cili në dukje ra në kurthin e bashkëpunimit me Rusinë, në mënyrë që t’i jepte shanse ambicieve të tija politike. Kjo mbolli farën e mungesës së legjitimitetit të Trumpit, në sytë e shumë amerikanëve. Sulmet e tij ndaj demokratëve se gjoja po shpikin “mashtrimin e Rusisë”, i kanë shërbyer maksimalisht Moskës në qëllimin e saj për të thelluar si ndarjet partiake ashtu edhe në shtimin e zemërimit të publikut.

Autoriteti gjithëpërfshirës që Trump i dha tani Prokurorit të Përgjithshëm William Barr për të hetuar FBI-në mund të rezultojë edhe më i dëmshëm për presidentin. Ky hetim mund të zbulojë më gjerësisht se si fushata e Trumpit u manipulua dhe u shfrytëzua nga shërbimet e inteligjencës ruse. Ky do të ishte një material mjaft i vlefshëm për analistët e operacioneve subversive të Moskës, por jo për autoritetin e Shtëpisë së Bardhë.

Moska do të përfitojë më tej nga “hetimi i Barr”, sepse hetimi ka të ngjarë të nxisë fërkime e madje edhe konflikte mes dhe brenda agjencive të zbatimit të ligjit dhe kundërzbulimit. Publikimi potencial i informacionit të klasifikuar mund të dëmtojë FBI-në dhe organet e tjera, të zbulojë burimet kryesore dhe agjentët në terren, dhe të mundësojë thellimin e penetrimit rus në sistemin amerikan.

Një këshillë e vlefshme për Shtëpinë e Bardhë do të qe rishqyrtimi i hetimit të Barr. Në vend të kësaj, ajo mund t’ia kalojë Kremlinit në finokëri (dinakëri) duke zgjedhur të jetë më e ashpër me regjimin e Rusisë, si përgjigje e përpjekjeve të kësaj të fundit për të dobësuar Amerikën dhe për ta përdorur Trumpin si ushtar (të lehtësakrifikueshëm). Presidenti ka mbledhur një grup të sigurisë kombëtare që i kupton mirë politikat e Moskës, që ka zbehur aspiratat e saj ekspansioniste duke i bërë më të rrepta sanksionet ekonomike dhe duke forcuar krahun lindor të NATO-s. Ky grup, gjithashtu, duhet të kuptojë pasojat e mundshme politike të një hetimi tjetër mbi “Bashkëpunimin me Rusinë”.

TRUMP INVESTIGATES THE FBI

Janusz Bugajski, 31May 2019

In an effort to clear his name of foreign collaboration, President Donald Trump has instructed the Justice Department to investigate the FBI probe into Russia’s intervention in the US presidential elections. This is an unprecedented scrutinyinto US intelligence and law enforcement agencies that will only assist Moscow in its attack on American democracy.

Trump desperately wants to prove that the FBI wrongly investigated him. But instead of vindicating the President, the new investigation may actually disclose that Moscow’s intelligence services are more devious and that Trump and his advisors are more credulous than many supposed.

The FBI investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller concluded that there was no provable criminal conspiracy between the Trump campaign and the Russian government. However, it also declared that both sides benefited from Moscow’s hacking of Democratic Party EMails and Russian disinformation campaigns on social platforms. However, while the Mueller report assumes that the Kremlin simply wanted Trump to win the elections, the truth is much more nuanced.

Russian intelligence services primarily sought to exacerbate partisanship and polarization in American society and nurtured various conspiracy theories during the election campaign. What better way to deepen political divisions then by publicly discrediting both presidential candidates. Although the Kremlin focused on Hillary Clinton, as it was convinced she would win the elections and sought to delegitimize her presidency, it also devised a back-up plan in case Trump was the surprise winner.

Indeed, the entire Trump “Russia collusion”narrative could be a conspiracy purposively manufactured not, as the President claims, by “angry Democrats” but by Russian services intent on disruptingthe US political system and paralyzing policy-making.

While cultivating business ties with Trump for many years the Kremlin must have gathered compromising information that could be used for potential blackmail, as they do with all politicians and businessmen dealing with Russia. During the campaign and the transition period Moscow courted Trump to test whether he would be more compliant in lifting economic sanctions and more agreeable to Russia’s geopolitical ambitions. Kremlin operatives would have acted as amateurs without a parallel plan to undermine decision-making in case Trump gained the White House but did not reverse US policy toward Russia.

The “Steele dossier,” which was the first public document to chronicle Trump-Moscow connections and detailed various salacious Trump activities, could have been a deliberate plant by Russian services. Christopher Steele, regardless of his past British intelligence background, would not have acquired such easy access to secret information from Russian services unless he was cultivated as a conduit for Moscow’s subversive influence.

Russian agencies alsoarrangednumerousunprofessional and easily traceable“Russian contacts” with the Trump campaign in order to establish a record for investigators and for the media in case Moscow needed to discredit the President by embroiling him in evident collaboration with a foreign power.

In many respects, Trump was the classic “naïve American” who fell into a trap of seemingly cooperating with Russia in order to enhance his own political ambitions. This sowed the seeds of Trump’s illegitimacy in the eyes of many Americans. His attacks on Democrats for allegedly manufacturing the ”Russia hoax” have also played fully into Moscow’s hands by deepening partisan divisions and public outrage.

The sweeping powers that Trump has now given Attorney General William Barr to probe the FBI may prove even more damaging for the President.It could reveal more extensively how the Trump campaign was manipulated and exploited by Russian intelligence services. This will be valuable material for analysts of Moscow’s subversive operations but not for the authority of the White House.

Moscow will further benefit from the “Barr investigation” because it is likely to foster friction and even conflict between and within law enforcement and counter-intelligence agencies. The potential release of classified information could undermine the FBI and other bodies, unveil key sources and agents in the field, and enable even deeper Russian penetration of the American system.

The White House would be well advised to rethink the Barr probe. Instead, it could outsmart the Kremlin by taking a harder line on Russia’s regime for its attempts to weaken America and to use Trump as a patsy. The President has assembled a national security team that well understands Moscow’s policies and has pushed back on its expansionist aspirations by toughening economic sanctions and strengthening NATO’s eastern flank. They should also understand the potential political consequences of another “Russia collusion” investigation.

