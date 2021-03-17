Vatikani nuk do t’i bekojë martesat e të njëjtës gjini
Nga Arkiva
Vatikani ka pohuar se Kisha Katolike nuk mund t’i bekojë martesat e të njëjtës gjini pasi Zoti “nuk e bekon dhe nuk mund ta bekojë mëkatin”.
“Bekimi i martesave homoseksuale nuk mund të konsiderohet i ligjshëm”, thuhet në deklaratën e kongregacionit për doktrinën e besimit (CDF), duke iu përgjigjur pyetjes së pastorëve dhe besimtarëve.
“Nuk është e ligjshme të japësh bekim për marrëdhëniet, ose partneritetet, madje edhe të qëndrueshme, që përfshijnë veprimtari seksuale jashtë martese, siç është rasti i martesave midis personave të gjinisë së njëjtë”, shtoi Zyra kryesore doktrinore e Vatikanit.
Papa Françesku miratoi gjithashtu publikimin e deklaratës.
Vatikani tha se vendimi nuk përbën diskriminim dhe nuk specifikon një gjykim mbi individët.
Tetorin e kaluar, gjatë komenteve për një dokumentar, Papa miratoi martesat ligjore të të njëjtës gjini sipas ligjit, por jo brenda kishës.
Mësimi katolik nuk i miraton aktet homoseksuale, por thekson dinjitetin dhe respektin për njerëzit homoseksualë.
o.j/dita
FEMINISM & HOMOSEXUALITY; HOW HETEROSEXUALITY WORKS
Feminism, our official gender ideology, masquerades as a movement for women’s rights. In reality, feminism is a cruel hoax, telling women their natural biological instincts are “socially constructed” to oppress them.
Feminism is elite social engineering designed to destroy gender identity by making women masculine and men feminine. Increasingly heterosexuals are conditioned to behave like homosexuals who generally don’t marry and have children. Courtship and monogamy are being replaced by sexual promiscuity, prophesied in Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World.
The Rockefellers and Rothschilds created feminism to poison male-female relations (divide and conquer.) Their twin objectives are depopulation and totalitarian world government. Why? These bankers create money out of nothing and think they are God.
“Cruel Hoax” shows the connection between feminism, Communism and 9-11. It examines male-female relations and shows how we can take back our heterosexuality.
POWER FOR LOVE (THE HETEROSEXUAL CONTRACT)
“The gesture of a man opening a door for a woman illustrates how men and women relate. We all know that a woman can open a door herself. But when a man does it, he is affirming her femininity, beauty and charm. When she graciously accepts, she is validating his masculine power. This trade, a woman surrendering physical power in exchange for a man’s protection (i.e. love) is the essence of heterosexuality. In order to develop emotionally, men and women need this mutual validation as much as sex itself. Sex is an expression of this exclusive contract.
Under the toxic influence of feminism, women open their own doors. Neither sexual identity is validated; neither sex matures emotionally. Men feel redundant and impotent; women feel rejected and unloved.”
Tre besimet monoteiste mbajne te njajtin qendrim rreth ketij problemi.
Nuk me duket me vend te veçohet qendrimi i nji besimi, kur edhe dy besimet e tjera mbajne te njajtin qendrim. Me duket tendencioze.
Mandej, se çka mendon njeni apo tjetri rreth ketij problemi, kjo mvaret nga persona o shoqni te ndryshme, ne shoqnite e hapura, jo ne shoqrite e mbyllura ku PARIMET IMPONOHEN dhe mendimet ndryshe ndeshkohen me ligje.